Davis R M Inc. Purchases 23,090 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

