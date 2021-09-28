Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

