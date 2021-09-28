Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,209,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Integer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.