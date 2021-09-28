Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 871 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

