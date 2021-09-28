Bellevue Group AG Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 99.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of -50.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

