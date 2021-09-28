Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.