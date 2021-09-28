Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 31,000 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,142 over the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

