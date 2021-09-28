Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

