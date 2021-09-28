Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

