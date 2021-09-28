$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,069,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.