1,500,000 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 over the last three months.

Shares of BHG opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

