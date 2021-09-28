Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,562 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Oscar Health worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

