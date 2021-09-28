Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

