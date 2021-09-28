Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

