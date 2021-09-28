Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 223.33%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

