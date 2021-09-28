Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 131.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 268.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

