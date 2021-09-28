CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,548,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

