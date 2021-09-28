Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $5.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings of $5.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

