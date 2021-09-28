Hansard Global Plc (HSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSD opened at GBX 57.46 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. Hansard Global has a one year low of GBX 29.95 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 66.83 ($0.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

In other Hansard Global news, insider Graham Sheward bought 17,000 shares of Hansard Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

