Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 151.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

