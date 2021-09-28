TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6917 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

