Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.7%.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

