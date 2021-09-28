Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

SFT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $646.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

