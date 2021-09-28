Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $471,232.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $471,232.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022582 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,708,010 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

