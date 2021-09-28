Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.73). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $524,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,575. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

