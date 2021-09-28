Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

