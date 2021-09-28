CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 1.39% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.