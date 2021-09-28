Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

