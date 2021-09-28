CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

