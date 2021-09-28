CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

