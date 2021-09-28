Citigroup Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $99.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

