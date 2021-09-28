Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.00, a PEG ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.