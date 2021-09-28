The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,847 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prologis were worth $105,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

