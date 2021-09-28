AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,123,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,599,000 after acquiring an additional 326,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

