Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.