Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.