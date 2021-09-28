Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,795. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

