Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

AAP stock opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average is $200.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.