Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $408.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.44. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

