Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

