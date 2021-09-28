Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

