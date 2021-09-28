Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

