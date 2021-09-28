Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $85.16 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,628,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.