Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $766,407.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $766,407.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.52 or 0.06943684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.00559708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

