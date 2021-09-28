Cigna Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.26 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

