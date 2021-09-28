Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

