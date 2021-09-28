Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.12 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.56 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

