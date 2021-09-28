Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $886,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

