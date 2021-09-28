Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 426,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after acquiring an additional 841,127 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 125,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.