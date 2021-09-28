Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 2,994 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,830 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.